MobiKwik, Samsung Pay to enable one-tap payment solution for e-wallet users

Digital payments company has partnered Pay, under which consumers will be able to make payments with a single tap using select handsets.



As part of the tie-up, wallet is now integrated with Pay Mini to enable one-tap payments at more than 1.4 million MobiKwik-powered merchants across the country, the digital payments firm said in a statement.



MobiKwik's mobile wallet will also be available soon to Pay users, it added."The future of digital payments in will thrive only by collaborating with various ecosystem partners to drive acceptance. More than 55 million users and 1.4 million merchants will benefit from this association," Head of Growth Daman Soni said.There has been a massive growth in number of transactions using digital platforms in the country, especially after the government's move to scrap high-denomination notes in November.The government has also introduced a number of schemes to promote adoption of e-payment methods like mobile wallets, debit/credit cards and Unified Payment Interface (UPI).Pay, the mobile payments service of the world's largest handset maker, was launched in in March this year.It allows users to just tap and pay using the debit/credit cards and wallets stored on their mobile devices. Currently, Pay is available for users of devices like S8, S7 Edge, S7, J7 Max and J7 Pro among others.had unveiled a 'Mini' version of the platform that integrates and mobile wallets to work on mid-range priced smartphones. It, however, does not support tap-and-pay using credit and debit cards like the main app."Moving into the next phase of new and innovative services for Pay, we are delighted to have on board as a partner," Director ( Pay Business) Sanjay Razdan said.

