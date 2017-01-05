New insolvency framework marches with army of 600 IPs

Around 600 senior executives have registered to operate as insolvency professionals (IPs) under the new bankruptcy code, in just a month’s time. This first set of professionals, who will have to qualify in an online 'Limited Insolvency Exam', will implement the new code on the ground. IPs are the frontline executives, who will take over the affairs of a company once the corporate insolvency process kicks in. They will report to a committee of creditors, which will replace the board of directors once the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) clears the ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?