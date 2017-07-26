PE firms eye GTL Infrastructure stake

In a first transaction to sell a company which took the SDR (strategic debt restructuring) route, lenders are set to monetise their majority stake in GTL Infrastructure at a valuation of up to Rs 15,000 crore. Of the 19 companies, those which had the most aggressive approach towards buying a stake include private equity firm Carlyle Group, China Development Fund, Digital Bridge and American Tower. Brookfield, which is buying Reliance Infratel, and Crown Castle will also participate in the bid, said a banker close to the transaction. The transaction, likely to be ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?