PE firms eye GTL Infrastructure stake

In a first transaction to sell a company which took the SDR (strategic debt restructuring) route, lenders are set to monetise their majority stake in GTL Infrastructure at a valuation of up to Rs 15,000 crore. Of the 19 companies, those which had the most aggressive approach towards buying a stake include private equity firm Carlyle Group, China Development Fund, Digital Bridge and American Tower. Brookfield, which is buying Reliance Infratel, and Crown Castle will also participate in the bid, said a banker close to the transaction. The transaction, likely to be ...