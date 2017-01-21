PhonePe app in breach of UPI guidelines: NPCI

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Friday directed mobile phone e-wallet to comply with the (Unified Payments Interface) guidelines.

The development comes a day after the advised lending major to 'open transactions' through the mobile phone e-wallet 'immediately'.

"Based on a review by on ICICI Bank's action to block transactions made through App, has noted that and Apps are in contravention of the guidelines of interoperability," the umbrella organisation for all retail payment systems in the country said in a statement.

"Hence, has directed and to comply with the guidelines and allow payments from handles of all banks on their Apps."

According to NPCI, it has requested to allow transactions from App, as soon as, and start to comply with the guidelines on interoperability.

On Thursday, had said that it has advised to 'open transactions' through mobile phone e-wallet.

"We had a discussion with and YES Bank -- the banker to -- to review the matter and arrived at this," had said in a statement on Thursday.

On its part, had said on Thursday that a 'non-banking application' followed a restrictive practice of allowing only users of its own handle to make payments on its App.

"This is a clear violation of guidelines which mandate interoperability, wherein users enjoy the freedom to choose any handle to make payments," an ICICI Bank's Spokesperson had said on Thursday.

" has assured us in writing that this will get corrected very soon and the concerned App will allow interoperability. As soon as this is corrected, will start allowing transactions to resume on this App."

The national financial service enables bank account holders to send and receive money from their respective smartphones without the need to enter bank account information or net banking details.

The is popularly used to send and receive money from individuals or to pay directly to merchants.

The was set up in 2009 as the central infrastructure for various retail payment systems in India and was envisaged by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as the payment utility for all banks in the country.

The retail payment's umbrella organisation has been trying to promote digital payments through various modes including Cheque Truncation System, National Automated Clearing House (NACH), Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS), Immediate Payment Service (IMPS), and Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM).