Q2 earnings preview: Another disappointing quarter for India Inc

India’s top 50 listed firms, which comprise the benchmark NSE Nifty50 index, are expected to report a mild recovery in earnings during the July-September 2017 quarter, driven by a relatively good show by banks and commodity producers. However, domestic manufacturers and information technology (IT) exporters are likely to continue in the slow lane due to a combination of the disruption due to the goods and services tax (GST), poor demand, and rise in input costs. The combined net profit of Nifty50 companies is expected to grow by 7.4 per cent on a year-on-year ...