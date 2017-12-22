HDFC to sell HDFC Developers, HDFC Realty to Quikr India for Rs 357 cr

Tiger Global-backed platform has acquired Developers Ltd. and Realty Ltd. in a deal that is valued at Rs 357 crore, as it looks to earn higher margins by accessing premium realty buyers and also expanding offline.

In a filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange, said that it had approved the 100 percent sale of Developers and Realty to for Rs 101.99 crore and Rs 254.98 crore respectively. It added that the sale of the two units would be completed prior to the close of the current financial year.

For Quikr, the deal marks its fifth in the space, with Realtycompass, Indian Realty Exchange, Commonfloor and Grabhouse being the previous buys. The company will also gain access to the offline brokerage market with Realty, which it says has a network of 7,000 brokers and a 300 member in-house team.

With Developers, which runs the online platform Red, will acquire listings of over 7,000 projects and traffic of 80,000 unique visitors every month. While the details of the deal were not fully disclosed by Quikr, it did say that would acquire stake in it through the sale.

"The partnership with has come at the most opportune time when the Indian industry is undergoing fundamental transformation, creating great opportunities for those who want to bring new, innovative solutions for all industry stakeholders. We see great synergies between and HDFC," said Pranay Chulet, founder and CEO of Quikr, in a statement.

Business Standard had first reported of the two units to on April 27. The story had said that a term sheet for the deal had been signed.

Going forward, will continue to work with to identify potential home-buyers and home loan customers. The company said the deal would put it in a stronger position due to recent regulatory changes made in the sector that favours organised players over individual brokers.

"The future of is 'digital' and has built a robust technology platform for consumers with products for developers and brokers who stand to benefit in the post-RERA regime. We hope to derive value from Quikr's diversified customer base, while offering our strengths in the sector," said Renu Sud Karnad, Managing Director at Ltd.