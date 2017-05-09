RERA to deliver a debt blow to developers

Slump in realty market to add to woes, debt of top players likely to rise 15-20% this financial year

The Real Estate (Regulation & Development) Act or RERA would push up debt levels of real estate developers and lead to continued negative cashflows, say property developers and analysts.Companies in BSE Realty Index had a total debt of Rs 52598 crore as of September 2016, about 7.3 per cent higher than the year ago period. The companies had an average 0.8 times debt to their total equity in September 2016. Debt of top developers is expected to go up by 15 to 20 per cent in the current financial year, according to industry estimates. "Rera will definitely pose challenges for many developers in terms of cashflows. Many were launching without approvals and that fungibility of money will go away and some level of stress will come in," said Anita Arjundas, managing director and chief executive at Mahindra Lifespace Developers, part of Mahindra group.The RERA makes it mandatory for developers to keep 70 per cent of proceeds from a project in escrow account, thereby restricting their ...

Raghavendra Kamath