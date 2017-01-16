Retail car sales post 3.5 % growth in December

More number of buyers purchased cars in December 2016 compared to a year ago period in spite of the low sentiments post demonetisation.

While wholesale passenger vehicles (cars, vans and utility vehicles) figures, purchases made by dealers from the companies, registered a decline of 1.3%, retail sales are estimated to have improved over 3%.

The growth shows companies were able to bring buyers to showrooms in spite of by talking of price hike and pushing steep discounts.

R C Bhargava, chairman at country's biggest car maker Suzuki, said the company keeps wholesale volume lower in December so that inventory does not pile up at the dealers' end. "Due to change in model year post December, cars left with dealers have to (be) sold with incentives," he said.

Maruti, which controls over 47% of domestic passenger vehicle market, sold about 106,000 vehicles to dealers last month. However, Bhargava said retail sales was much higher at 183,000 vehicles at the company's dealerships, showing growth of 3% more over December 2015. The growth came even as its wholesale volume dipped over 4%. Many companies, including Maruti, also went for a maintenance shutdown of five-six days last month.

Usually, Suzuki's inventory across its dealerships is 100,000 vehicles at the end of any month. However, it was only 34,000 vehicles at the end of December 2016. Bhargava said the industry is also estimated to have seen an increase of 3.5% in retail sales last month. "There is no published data but this is what we have been given to understand", he added.

Most car makers have increased car prices by 2-3% from January. But dealers are still sitting on some unsold cars manufactured last year. These vehicles are continued to be sold with discounts while there are no discounts on car manufactured this month. Jnaneswar Sen, senior vice-president (sales & marketing) at Honda Cars India said the company's retail sales in December was 'far higher' to wholesale where it posted a decline of 18%.

Second biggest car maker Hyundai also posted a 4% decline in wholesale dispatches last month. Its retail sales, however, are estimated to have shown growth. Bhargava pointed out that wholesale numbers of passenger vehicles in January will be much higher that December as dealers will start building inventory once again.

This will help the industry improve the growth rate of 8.59% in wholesale dispatches seen during April-December period of the current financial year. Industry boy Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) had projected sales of passenger vehicles to grow at a double-digit rate in FY17. However, the growth momentum received a setback post demonetisation.