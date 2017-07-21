Jio disruption: Feature phone to cost Rs 0 with Rs 1,500 refundable deposit

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Friday held its 40th AGM or annual general meeting for shareholders today, at Birla Matushri Sabhagar in Mumbai. On Thursday, Reliance Industries reported its highest quarterly consolidated net profit of Rs 9,108 crore in three-months to 30 June on the back of higher petrochemical margins and one-time gain from sale of African asset.

Net profit in the April-June quarter at Rs 9,108 crore (Rs 30.8 per share) was 28 percent higher than Rs 7,113 crore (Rs 24.1 a share) in the same period of the last financial year, RIL said in a statement.

"Strong refining and petrochemicals margin environment contributed to higher operating profits for the quarter," it said.

Here are the highlights



* says a person who invested Rs 1,000 in 1977 has earned Rs 16.5 lakh in 40 years.



* In less than 170 days, Jio hit 100 million, 7 customer per second.





* India's data consumption since the launch of Jio is over 125GB per month



* In just 4 decades, Reliance has grown from a small startup to one of the largest in the world: at RIL AGM 2017



* India was 155th in terms of mobile data consumption before Jio, now ranked 1.



* Kokilaben Ambani breaks down as pays tribute to Dhirubhai Ambani at 40th AGM of Reliance.



* India has overtaken the US and China in terms of mobile data usage

* Jio adoption even faster than WhatsApp, Skype, Facebook



* Jio has more than 100 million paying Jio Prime customers. Most have recharged on Jio's Rs 309 or higher plans: Mukesh Ambani



* In the next 12 months, Jio services will cover 99% of our country's population: Mukesh Ambani



* We shall achieve this in three ways – Connectivity, Data Affordability and Device Affordability: Mukesh Ambani



* Today, Jio is going to reinvent the conventional feature phone. Let me introduce India ka Intelligent SmartPhone: Mukesh Ambani



* Turnover up 4,700 times to over Rs 330000 cr in 40 years; profit grows 10,000 times to Rs 30000 cr: Mukesh Ambani



Here are the features of new at RIL AGM



* Out of 78 cr mobile phones in India, 50 cr feature phone users left out of digital revolution: Mukesh Ambani



* Jio phone supports all of India’s 22 languages



* Jio supports voice commands along with the easily accessible keyboard on the phone



* On the JioPhone, voice will always be free: Mukesh Ambani



* NFC payments coming to Jio Phone later this year



* Jio will give them access to unlimited data on the JioPhone: Mukesh Ambani



* If these users were to consume a similar quantity of data on other operator's network, they would spend Rs 4,000 – 5,000 per month, Jio will provide this at only Rs 153 per month, that is one-thirtieth, 3% of the existing price: Mukesh Ambani



* will make the 2G feature phone obsolete: Mukesh Ambani



price

The JioPhone is "effectively free," announced However, the company will charge Rs. 1,500 as a refundable sum for the device from users. This sum can be claimed back by the customer at the end of 36 months of purchase.



*Jio phone will be available to all Indians for an effective price of – Rs 0: Mukesh Ambani



* To protect against misuse of the free Jio phone offer we plan to collect a fully refundable, one-time, security deposit of Rs 1,500 with every Jio phone:

Jio feature phone launch date

* In just 6 months of Jio's launch, data consumption in India went from 20 crore GB to 120 crore GB per month* Unfairness and digital disempowerment must end. Jio is committing to end it today* Exorbitant cost of 2G data charged by existing operators: Mukesh Ambani* Jio is the leader in network coverage, usage, data speed, voice quality according to Trai rank* There are more than 50 crore feature phone users who have been left out of the digital revolution: Mukesh Ambani* Jio to expand physical network to 10,000 to sell jio services* Jio phones will be available from Sept 1 for users that have pre booked on first come first serve basis.