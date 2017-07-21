Jio disruption: Feature phone to cost Rs 0 with Rs 1,500 refundable deposit

-
ALSO READReliance Jio to expand operations, enter DTH and broadband services market Aggressive tariffs, Rs 500 4G feature phone: Jio's game plan for disruption Will Jio's 4G feature phone be as disruptive as its pricing strategy? Leak reveals Reliance Jio feature phone in all its glory; launch imminent RIL Q1 earnings today: Jio financials, 4G feature phone to be focus of AGM
-
* Mukesh Ambani says a person who invested Rs 1,000 in 1977 has earned Rs 16.5 lakh in 40 years.
* India's data consumption since the launch of Jio is over 125GB per month
* In just 4 decades, Reliance has grown from a small startup to one of the largest companies in the world: Mukesh Ambani at RIL AGM 2017
* India was 155th in terms of mobile data consumption before Jio, now ranked 1.
* Kokilaben Ambani breaks down as Mukesh Ambani pays tribute to Dhirubhai Ambani at 40th AGM of Reliance.
* Jio adoption even faster than WhatsApp, Skype, Facebook
* Jio has more than 100 million paying Jio Prime customers. Most have recharged on Jio's Rs 309 or higher plans: Mukesh Ambani
* In just 6 months of Jio's launch, data consumption in India went from 20 crore GB to 120 crore GB per month
* Unfairness and digital disempowerment must end. Jio is committing to end it today
* Exorbitant cost of 2G data charged by existing operators: Mukesh Ambani
* Jio is the leader in network coverage, usage, data speed, voice quality according to Trai rank
* There are more than 50 crore feature phone users who have been left out of the digital revolution: Mukesh Ambani
* Jio to expand physical network to 10,000 to sell jio services
* In the next 12 months, Jio services will cover 99% of our country's population: Mukesh Ambani
* We shall achieve this in three ways – Connectivity, Data Affordability and Device Affordability: Mukesh Ambani
* Today, Jio is going to reinvent the conventional feature phone. Let me introduce India ka Intelligent SmartPhone: Mukesh Ambani
* Turnover up 4,700 times to over Rs 330000 cr in 40 years; profit grows 10,000 times to Rs 30000 cr: Mukesh Ambani
* Out of 78 cr mobile phones in India, 50 cr feature phone users left out of digital revolution: Mukesh Ambani
* Jio phone supports all of India’s 22 languages
* Jio supports voice commands along with the easily accessible keyboard on the phone
* On the JioPhone, voice will always be free: Mukesh Ambani
* NFC payments coming to Jio Phone later this year
* Jio will give them access to unlimited data on the JioPhone: Mukesh Ambani
* If these users were to consume a similar quantity of data on other operator's network, they would spend Rs 4,000 – 5,000 per month, Jio will provide this at only Rs 153 per month, that is one-thirtieth, 3% of the existing price: Mukesh Ambani
* Jio feature phone will make the 2G feature phone obsolete: Mukesh Ambani
*Jio phone will be available to all Indians for an effective price of – Rs 0: Mukesh Ambani
* To protect against misuse of the free Jio phone offer we plan to collect a fully refundable, one-time, security deposit of Rs 1,500 with every Jio phone: Mukesh Ambani.
* Jio phones will be available from Sept 1 for users that have pre booked on first come first serve basis.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU