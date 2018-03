Samsung Galaxy S9+ has HDR10 issues, complain users with photos as proof

The Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ from the stable of South Korea-based electronics manufacturer are the most advanced smartphones available in the market right now. The devices sport modern design, top-tier innards, improved camera modules and advanced display technologies such as high dynamic range 10 (HDR10). However, even the most advanced smartphones have weak points. Some early buyers of the have reported problems with playback. According to a thread created on Samsung’s Europe community support page, they have reported that their devices fail to render the high dynamic range 10 (HDR10) video files properly using the smartphones native video player. A look at the photos below will make the problem clearer. ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S9+ review: King of low-light photos

According to some users, the seems to be working fine while watching HDR10-enabled videos in horizontal mode using online video streaming services such as YouTube. However, the issue crops up when the mode is changed to vertical.

Galaxy S8 vs Galaxy S9+ (HDR comparison) Some users have taken the photographs and videos too, demonstrating the difference between the Galaxy S9+ and Galaxy S8 playback capabilities. Based on the photos and videos available on the thread, it is evident that the current flagship smartphone does have some limitations, because of which the device fails to render videos properly.

Galaxy S8 vs Galaxy S9+ (HDR comparison) The issue is reported in the Galaxy S9+ running Exynos 9810 processor, which is the same processor found in India-based units.