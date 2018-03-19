Samsung Galaxy S9+ has HDR10 issues, complain users with photos as proof

The Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ from the stable of South Korea-based electronics manufacturer are the most advanced smartphones available in the market right now. The devices sport modern design, top-tier innards, improved camera modules and advanced display technologies such as high dynamic range 10 (HDR10). However, even the most advanced smartphones have weak points. Some early buyers of the have reported problems with playback. According to a thread created on Samsung’s Europe community support page, they have reported that their devices fail to render the high dynamic range 10 (HDR10) video files properly using the smartphones native video player.

A look at the photos below will make the problem clearer.