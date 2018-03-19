Samsung Galaxy S9+ has HDR10 issues, complain users with photos as proof

-
The Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ from the stable of South Korea-based electronics manufacturer Samsung are the most advanced smartphones available in the market right now. The devices sport modern design, top-tier innards, improved camera modules and advanced display technologies such as high dynamic range 10 (HDR10). However, even the most advanced smartphones have weak points. Some early buyers of the Galaxy S9 Plus have reported problems with HDR10 playback. According to a thread created on Samsung’s Europe community support page, they have reported that their devices fail to render the high dynamic range 10 (HDR10) video files properly using the smartphones native video player.
A look at the photos below will make the problem clearer. ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S9+ review: King of low-light photosAccording to some users, the HDR10 seems to be working fine while watching HDR10-enabled videos in horizontal mode using online video streaming services such as YouTube. However, the issue crops up when the mode is changed to vertical. Samsung Galaxy S8 vs Galaxy S9+ (HDR comparison) Some users have taken the photographs and videos too, demonstrating the difference between the Galaxy S9+ and Galaxy S8 HDR10 playback capabilities. Based on the photos and videos available on the thread, it is evident that the current flagship smartphone does have some limitations, because of which the device fails to render HDR10 videos properly. Samsung Galaxy S8 vs Galaxy S9+ (HDR comparison) The issue is reported in the Galaxy S9+ running Exynos 9810 processor, which is the same processor found in India-based units. Samsung Galaxy S8 vs Galaxy S9+ (HDR comparison) To check the authenticity of the alleged issue, we tested the HDR10 videos – both via native video player and YouTube app – in our review unit. The Galaxy S9+ review unit faced no problem in rendering HDR10 videos using the native player. However, the issue occurs when the screen orientation is changed from horizontal to vertical while watching a HDR10 enabled content on YouTube app. ALSO READ: Airtel offers Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ on down payment of Rs 9,900
