Statspeak: Smart printing

Rise in 3D printing expenses by 55% this year, according to a report

Rise in 3D printing expenses by 55% this year, according to a report

Forty-seven per cent respondents to a new global survey by French 3D printing company Sculpteo saw a greater return on their 3D printing investments than in previous years, with companies that use the technology regularly seeing significant returns. The report, titled The State of 3D Printing, projects a rise in 3D printing expenses by 55 per cent this year.

STR Team