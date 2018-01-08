Taiwan-based Wistron looks beyond iPhones with plans for second unit

Taiwan-based Apple’s local assembler in India, Wistron, is planning to set-up an integrated smartphone manufacturing unit in Bengaluru to diversify its business beyond assembling iPhones, people familiar with the development said.

Wistron’s existing unit in Bengaluru, where it assembles the low-cost iPhone SE, hasn’t exactly fared well for the company. With sales of the Apple device not breaking any records, the production volumes have proven to be too small for the manufacturer to make money. “Wistron will be looking to diversify its ...