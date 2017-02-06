Tata Sons shareholders vote to remove Mistry as director

Shareholders of voted to oust Cyrus Mistry, its former Chairman, as a director from the company in an extraordinary general meeting held today afternoon in Bombay House – the headquarters of the $103-billion revenue Tata group with requisite majority.

The meeting was attended by Interim Chairman, Ratan Tata, N Chadrasekaran, who will take over as chairman on February 21st and other directors including Ajay Piramal. Mistry did not attend the meeting.

“The shareholders of Limited, at the extraordinary general meeting held today, passed, with the requisite majority, a resolution to remove Cyrus P. Mistry as a Director of Ltd,” said a statement soon after the was over.

The exit of Mistry from the board was a foregone conclusion as the Tata trusts hold 66% stake in the company while the Tata group companies hold another 14% stake. The Mistry family owns 18.5% stake in the company.

The Mistry family had first acquired shares in in 1965 and Mistry’s father, Pallonji Mistry was first appointed as a director in 1980 and retired in 2004. Cyrus joined two years later as a director and became chairman in 2012 though the family did not had any nomination right on the board. After difference of opinions with group patriarch, Ratan Tata, Mistry was ousted as a chairman on October 24th last year in a surprise move by the board.

Mistry later moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which did not grant any interim relief to him. The next hearing is scheduled on February 13th in Mumbai.