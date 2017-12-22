JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

NEEPCO signs 20 mn euro loan pact for hydel plant in Arunachal Pradesh
Business Standard

Tech Mahindra buys 22.14% stake in Comviva from Bharti Group for Rs 227 cr

Post this, Tech Mahindra will hold 99.17% stake in CTL

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Tech Mahindra
(Photo: Reuters)

IT firm Tech Mahindra on Friday said it has acquired additional 22.14 per cent stake in Comviva Technologies Ltd (CTL) from Bharti Group for Rs 226.9 crore.

Besides, the company is in the process of buying another 9.93 per cent stake in CTL from Westbridge Ventures II Investment Holdings for a consideration of Rs 101.75 crore in cash, it said in a BSE filing.


"Tech Mahindra has acquired from the Bharti Group further stake of 22.14 per cent (48,41,050 equity shares) for a consideration of Rs 226.9 crore paid in cash," it said.

It added that the process of acquiring 21.70 lakh equity shares from Westbridge Ventures II Investment Holdings (worth Rs 101.75 crore) in cash is likely to be completed in this month.

"Post this, Tech Mahindra will hold 99.17 per cent stake in CTL," it said.

Shares of Tech Mahindra closed at Rs 492.55 apiece, up marginally from its previous close on the BSE.

First Published: Fri, December 22 2017. 22:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements