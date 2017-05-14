Tech Mahindra claims it has entered league of top 20 global services brands

IT firm Tech Mahindra
on Sunday said it has entered into the Top-20 global tech services brands list (by brand value) in 2017,as per an independent assessment by a valuation and strategy consultancy, Brand Finance.
It also said the company has potential to be in the top-5 technology services brands by 2020.
"Tech Mahindra
has delivered excellent brand value growth of 21 per cent. Its brand transformation journey from being an Information Technology
player to a Digital
Transformation partner has shown great progress," Brand Finance
Founder and CEO David Haigh said.
"With its new brand promise of 'Connected World,Connected Experiences and the right brand investments, Tech Mahindra
has all the potential to be in the top 5 by 2020," he added.
Tech Mahindra
said it has recently embarked on a massive brand building campaign globally forging strategic partnerships with several Global Media Groups, local Governments and Trade Councils, to bring alive its 'Connected World, Connected Experiences' promise.
The company aspires to consolidate and improve its position through significant brand investments
aligned to its core strategy in delivering tangible 'experience' outcomes to its 900+ customers worldwide, it said.
"We have embraced Digital
Transformation as the bedrock of our brand journey, at a time when connectedness and experiences are the fundamentals for any business and consumer across all aspects of daily living," Tech Mahindra
Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer Jagdish Mitra said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU