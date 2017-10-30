To be successful, leaders need to address diversity of all kinds: Altman

A leader needs to develop personal and organisational resilience to be able to make the most of the human capital she has access to, David Altman tells Sangeeta Tanwar. What are the emerging trends in the leadership development and coaching space? The spotlight now is on the areas in which leaders can grow. There is a lot of focus on leadership development in competency and skill growth. There is an attempt to identify what are the kinds of competencies that leaders need to succeed in the future. There is a new area of work development called vertical development. It goes ...