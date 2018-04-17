Trai unveils beta site for comparing telecom tariffs under one platform

Telecom regulator on Monday unveiled beta version of a portal that aims to bring on one platform the telecom tariffs offered by different operators and in different service areas.

The move is expected to provide more transparency and information on multiple tariff offerings by telcos, helping consumers at large.

"To enable consumers see tariffs of different TSPs (telecom service providers) and different Licensed Service Areas (LSAs) at a single place, a beta version of portal namely www.tariff. gov.in has been released by today," the (Trai) said in a statement.

Emphasising that it has a mandate to ensure transparency in the sector, said various tariff plans and other tariff instruments are being provided at its website in a downloadable format, for easy access.

At present, the operators offer information on various tariffs on their own websites.

noted that the new platform would not only benefit the consumers but also help other stakeholders do a comparative analysis.

As a first step, has made tariff data available for the Delhi circle, and sought user feedback about the new site.

"To get initial feedback on the look and feel of this portal from consumers, beta version of tariff data for Delhi LSA is also made available on website www. gov.in. The details on the website are as reported by the TSPs of Delhi LSA," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)