Troubled times: 21 firms seek winding up on their own

Most of these companies
are either defunct or the local arms of foreign companies
that found it unviable to do business in the country.
Axiom Managed Solutions, a global firm rendering legal solutions, filed for liquidation
in order to wind up its India business. “The company did not find it viable to run the business in India and decided to wind up,” said Manoj Kulshrestha, an insolvency
professional who acts as liquidator in the case.
He added more than 70 per cent of work was over in the case. The value of the company’s assets is Rs 8 crore against liabilities of a little over Rs 7 crore. In voluntary liquidation, the value of the assets has to be greater than liabilities.
Before the Insolvency
and Bankruptcy Code, a high court would appoint an official liquidator and that made the process cumbersome. Around 900 cases of winding up were pending till December.
Vinod Kothari, an insolvency
professional, said in a number of cases the parent companies
had been trying to invest in their subsidiaries but these investments had not taken off.
Among the companies
that have chosen to wind up is RAD-MRO Manufacturing, which was planned as a joint venture by MRO-Tek Realty, a listed company whose shares have not been traded even once.
MRO-Tek Realty’s executives were arrested for evading Rs 1.7 crore in excise on goods imported for RAD-MRO Manufacturing.
