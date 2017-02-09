Two-wheelers drag down auto sales in January

Weak performance of the domestic two-wheeler market continued to pull down the volumes of the automobile in January, the third month since A more than seven per cent drop in two wheelers reflected in a five per cent hit in total automobiles (passenger and commercial vehicles, two and three wheeler) sales by to dealerships last month. This, in spite of a strong comeback from which posted a 14 per cent growth.

The situation is better than December when the overall automobile sales declined more than 18 per cent due to a 22 per cent drop in two-wheeler volumes. But except (cars, vans and utility vehicles), all segments of the showed a decline or remained flat in January, data released today by body Siam showed.

Sales of grew 14.4 per cent to 265,320 units last month, helped by double-digit growth from a number of including market leaders and This is the most important segment of the in terms of value. The April-January growth for PVs stand at 9.17 per cent, keeping alive the chances of a double-digit growth for FY17.

Commercial vehicle sales in domestic market saw a margin decline of 0.72 per cent last month. Within this segment, sales of the light commercial vehicles (LCVs) dropped by two per cent while medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCVs) grew 0.61 per cent.

Vishnu Mathur, director general at Siam said there will be pick up in commercial vehicles in February-March since new purchases are done to claim depreciation benefits. "Moreover, there will be significant advancement of purchases, especially in M&HCVs as commercial vehicles shift to BSIV emission norms from April and prices will accordingly move up," he said.

Three wheelers also seem to remain under pressure post The January sales declined over 28 per cent to 31,345 vehicles. But the main dent came from two-wheelers, which form around 80 per cent of automobile industry's volumes. While the segment declined more than three per cent, the decline in motorcycles was steeper at 14.5 per cent. Scooters, which was a fast growing segment prior to demonetisation, is also under pressure and volumes dipped six per cent. Two top two-wheeler makers in the country- Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto- saw a double-digit drop in volumes last month. "Rural India brings half of the motorcycle volumes. The cash crunch has been severe there due to limited bank facilities," said Mathur.

The January-March quarter looks challenging for the segment. Things could start improving when harvesting of the Rabi crop begins from middle of March. "Customers are cautious with their spending because of the uncertainties pertaining to the growth of the economy as well as the implementation of GST, where tax rates are undecided. This quarter will be challenging for the overall growth of the automotive industry", said Abdul Majeed, partner at Price Waterhouse.