Urban Ladder raises $12 mn from Kalaari, others to expand omni-channel

Home furnishing company on Thursday said it has raised an internal round of $12 million from Kalaari Capital, Saif Partners, Sequoia Capital, and In combination with the $15 million raised in January 2017, these funds will be used towards Urban Ladders expansion, the company said in a statement. It added that investors believe the approach and profitability push (in FY18-19) "is a winning strategy to build a powerful retail brand". The company has raised $103 million till date. currently has two large format stores in Domlur and Whitefield and one sofa lounge in in The company continues to study other cities for its next phase of expansion, aiming at 15 - 20 stores across India by March 2019, the statement said. "Our offline expansion in has been extremely well-received by customers for the differentiated furniture-shopping experience.

This has energized us to chart the next course of our retail journey and build Indias largest furniture brand by March 2019," co-founder and CEO Ashish Goel said. Set up in 2012 as an online brand, embarked on its offline retail strategy in July 2017. In August last year, it received approval for (SBRT) licence and since then, has transitioned from a marketplace to an inventory-led brand.