Voltas Q4 net profit up 22% at Rs 200 cr

Company posted a net profit of Rs 164.23 crore in Jan-Mar quarter a year ago

firm on Tuesday reported a 22.06 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 200.47 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31.



The company had posted a net profit of Rs 164.23 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, said in a filing.



Voltas' total during the period under review was up 10.20 per cent to Rs 2,096.86 crore, as against Rs 1,902.62 crore of the corresponding quarter a year ago.



Its total expenses during the period was up 8.98 per cent to Rs 1,847.73 crore as against Rs 1,695.47 crore.



For the entire 2016-17 financial year, net profit stood at Rs 511.42 crore, up 30.09 per cent, from Rs 393.11 crore in the previous financial year.



Its from operations for the fiscal stood at Rs 6,294.84 crore, up 6.99 per cent, compared to Rs 5,883.37 crore in the previous year.



Meanwhile, in a separate filing informed that its board in a meeting held on Tuesday has recommended a dividend of Rs 3.50 per share on face value of Re one per share for the year 2016-17.



Shares of today settled at Rs 409.75 on BSE, down 1.19 per cent from previous close.

Press Trust of India