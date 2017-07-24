Yatra acquires Air Travel Bureau to expand corporate travel business

Leading online travel company has acquired corporate travel service provider company (ATB) for an undisclosed amount. said ATB is India’s ‘largest corporate travel services provider’ with gross bookings of Rs 1,500 crore and a client base of 400 in the country.

"This acquisition significantly strengthens our position in the large and growing corporate travel market in India. We believe that as a combined entity, we are now the largest corporate travel services platform in India by gross bookings,” said Dhruv Shringi, co-founder and chief executive officer of listed

"This acquisition will allow us to deliver best-in-class experiences to an even wider set of travellers, through our web and mobile app platforms and enhance our reach to cross-sell our entire product suite, including hotels, to this customer base," Shringi.

has agreed to acquire all of the outstanding shares of ATB and assume its debt. The has not been disclosed. ATB specialises in corporate travel management, MICE operations and leisure Its web site says it has been in this business for 54 years with a pan-India presence through a team of over 700 travel experts.