3 Army jawans, 11 militants killed in separate south Kashmir encounters

Terror groups in the Valley suffered a major setback as 11 terrorists were gunned down in operations in three different areas in South in which three Army jawans and two civilians were also killed.

At a hurriedly called joint press conference of army, police and CRPF, Police S P Vaid said this is one of the biggest counter-offensives in recent times against terror groups operating in the Valley.

The operations by security forces rendered a severe dent to militant groups such as the Hizbul Mujahideen and the Lashker-e-Taiba, officials said here.

Three army jawans have lost their lives in the operations at Kachdooru in Shopian, officials said, adding three bodies of militants have been recovered from the debris so far.

The operation has been called off at Kachdooru and the security personnel were search the debris tomorrow again, the officials said.

Earlier, at a press conference called at headquarters at Awantipura, around 33 kms from here, Corps of XV Corps, Lt Gen A K Bhatt, termed it one of the biggest operations in recent times and said the death of Lt Umar Fayaz, who was brutally killed in last year, had been avenged.

"Among the militants killed are and They were responsible for his death," Bhatt said.

Fayaz, 22, was killed by militants in May last year. His body was found with bullet wounds in the Hermain area of district in south

The DGP also made a special mention of an SSP's efforts to convince a militant to surrender during the Dialgam encounter.

"I would like to make a special mention about the Dialgam encounter where our of Police (SSP) made a special effort, which is unheard of in any part of the world.

"He called the family members of one of the terrorists. They spoke with him for 30 minutes, to convince him to surrender," the said.

"Unfortunately, he did not heed the advice of his family. During the talks, the district SSP tried to get him over. Instead he fired on the police leaving the police with no option other than to retaliate. He was killed. The other one was caught alive," he said.

On the ongoing operations at Kachedoora, the DGP said there was information about the presence of four to five militants, but "we will be able to give a clear picture only after the debris is cleared".

One civilian death was reported from Draggad and the other at Kachudoora, both in district, the police said.

Violence broke out at the in which 25 civilians received while six others suffered bullet injuries, the police said.

The DGP said that all the seven militants killed in the Draggad encounter were locals and their bodies have been claimed by their families.

of CRPF Zulfikar Hassan pointed out that people came in large numbers at the in

"The operations will not stop and we will have to take all offensive measures in case they do not refrain from throwing stones at the jawans engaged in the operations," he said.

It was painful to see young boys getting killed in this manner, the DGP said.

"I urge all the parents to appeal to their children to shun the path of violence and join the mainstream," Vaid said.