4 dead, 25 rescued after boat carrying 40 children capsizes in Maharashtra

ANI  |  Dahanu (Maharashtra) 

Dahanu, boat capsize
Photo: ANI (Twitter: @ANI)

A boat with 40 school children onboard capsized on Saturday, two nautical miles from the coast in Dahanu, Maharashtra.

At least four children have reportedly died, while 25 have been rescued and hospitalised.

Overloading is said to be the cause of the mishap.

Dahanu is in Maharashtra's Palghar district and is about 110 kilometers from Mumbai.
First Published: Sat, January 13 2018. 13:34 IST

