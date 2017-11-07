56% hike in pre-placement offers in IIT Madras

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) has reported a 56 per cent increase in the (PPOs) this academic year (2017-18).

As many as 114 PPOs have been received as of November 6, 2017, by the students, against 73 in the last academic year (2016-17).

Manu Santhanam, Advisor, Training and Placement, IIT-M, said that one of the principal reasons behind this jump is the increasing number of internships in companies that are large recruiters such as the American Software company Microsoft, the telecommunications equipment firm Qualcomm and the multinational financial services firm Goldman Sachs.

While the Core Sectors accounted for the highest number of PPOs, there were also a large number of offers from financial services firms.

The major recruiters were Qualcomm, Microsoft, Citi, Goldman Sachs, Samsung R&D, and Texas Instruments.

Nearly, 60 per cent of the PPOs went to students of Computer Science and Electrical Engineering Departments as the Core Engineering Industry caters to the other engineering disciplines.