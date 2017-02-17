89% people positive on benefits of automation, robots in workplace: Study

According to the Adobe Digital Insights Future of Work Report, people are open to man and machine collaboration for work benefits

Contrary to popular belief, 89 per cent of people are positive about the role robots can play in helping them in the workplace, rather than taking away jobs, says an study.



According to the Digital Insights Future of Work Report, people are open to man and machine collaboration for work benefits.



"The Future of Work looks promising, as robotics and gear up to enable employees to be more productive and creative in their roles," said Abdul Jaleel, Vice President, People Resources India,



Despite some concern around the impact of in the workplace, people are demonstrating positive commentary around how can undertake mundane tasks, and allow them to focus on creative and strategic responsibilities that matter most to them and their careers.



Robotics holds promise especially when comes to the of traditionally mundane tasks.



Jaleel noted that automating document and signature processes, for example, could open up new possibilities for people as the tech revolution advances. Faster transportation and self-driving cars could revolutionise local travel.



"Moreover, the virtual office has big potential in the Future of Work. Work environments should continue to improve as employees demand more from their space, especially with ruling the minds of people," he said.



The findings are based on over three million Future of Work -- a phrase covering broad group of topics around what work would look like in the future -- related social mentions across several digital platforms including Twitter, news, blogs and forums, between January 2016 to January 2017.



The study's social analysis features regions including the US, UK, India and Australia.



The research is based on the analysis of select, anonymous and aggregated data from more than 5,000 companies worldwide that use the Digital Marketing Cloud to obtain real-time data and analysis of activity on websites, social media and advertising.

Press Trust of India