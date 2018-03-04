A woman's quest: How Disha gave Shekhawati women a new direction

A bleak and harsh environment is part and parcel of life for anyone born in Rajasthan’s Shekhawati region. Temperatures soar in summer and drop in winter with gay abandon. Strong winds often fill your eyes with desert sand, leading inevitably to tears.

But what makes life harder for many women in the region is this: very few men are gainfully employed, choosing to live off their land and inheritance for as long as possible. Even when they have the land, many don’t farm much. In the wake of this joblessness, their main occupation becomes drinking on a daily basis ...