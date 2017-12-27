Afghanistan wants to join CPEC, India must not disturb dialogue: China

on Wednesday said Afghanistan's willingness to join the China- Economic Corridor should not worry and warned it against "disturbing" the key project of Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative.

A day after Chinese said that and want to join the CPEC, the said is willing to join the multi-billion dollar corridor, which cuts through Pakistan-administered claimed by

sought to allay India's fear that the project was directed at it and, at the same time, warned of not "disturbing and influencing it".

"They are willing to integrate into the regional connectivity process and they are willing to integrate into the CPEC," Hua said at the daily press conference.

However, there has been no public announcement by

Hua said in the Wednesday trilateral meet of the Foreign Ministers of China, and Afghanistan, that the three countries agreed to promote connectivity under the Belt and Road framework.

"Just as said at the joint press conference, is not directed at the third party and we hope to bring benefit to the third party and the whole region," Hua said without naming

" is the common neighbour of and and it has a strong desire for developing the and in improving people's livelihood."

"The trilateral cooperation and dialogue is not directed at any country or any party and the dialogue and cooperation should not be influenced and disturbed," Hua said.

The - a network of highways, railways, roads and special economic zones, which connects China's Xinjiang with Pakistan's Gwadar port, is opposed by as it passes through a part of held by and claimed by

has always sought to allay India's apprehensions about the project, describing it purely as an economic initiative.

also says the project will not affect its neutral stance on the issue.