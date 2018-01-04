After Kamala Mills horror, another fire in Mumbai building kills 4

Four persons, including a senior citizen, were killed in a fire that erupted in a residential building in Marol, in the wee hours of Thursday.

According to BMC Disaster Control, the blaze was reported at around 2 am in the Maimuna Building in the sprawling Bohra Colony, here.

At least nine persons trapped in the burning flat were retrieved by the fire brigade in which four were found dead and the rest were injured.

The injured were rushed to the Holy Spirit Hospital and their condition is reported to be stable.

The fire was brought under control by 5 am and fully extinguished later.