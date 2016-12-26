Air pollution: NGT notice to MoEF on plea filed by six kids

The matter is now listed for next hearing on January 27

The matter is now listed for next hearing on January 27

Affected by alarming levels of caused by industries in West Delhi, six children have moved the National Green Tribunal, prompting it to seek a reply from the Centre and government.



A bench headed by Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar issued notices to the Ministries of Environment and Urban Development, government, Development Authority (DDA), Central Pollution Control Board and others seeking their replies in two weeks.



The matter is now listed for next hearing on January 27.



The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Umesh Kumar, Aditi Bhardwaj, Abdul Razzaq, Harsh Dahiya, Prince Lakra and Vivekanand through their legal guardians seeking directions to prepare a time-bound action plan to curb pollution in West Delhi's Mundka and Kirari areas, including creation of green spaces there.



Supreme Court rules permit minors to file petitions for protection of their fundamental rights through their parents and guardians who term themselves as 'next friends'.



Highlighting the alarming levels of in the area, the plea, filed through advocates Rahul Choudhary and Meera Gopal, said the presence of thousands of industries in the already over-congested area has worsened the condition.



"In addition to industrial pollutants, heavy vehicular movement can also be witnessed in this area, particularly with presence of commercial area with big godowns warehouses which has further affected ambient air quality and the environment.



"It is submitted that there is negligible green lung or green buffer in the whole stretch to absorb the pollution. Also, the tree count of this area is very low which further exacerbates the situation," the plea said.



There were around 50 schools in the area with more than one lakh students, many of whom were suffering from breathing problems especially during winters as the polluting gases concentrate during this period.



"There are around 1,42,242 households here in about 4626 acres including industrial and commercial area. Out of the total 4626 acres of land, approximately 1400 acres (30 per cent of total area) have been carved out as industrial area.



"Around 325 acres (7 per cent of total area) is commercial area, and 2875 acres (62 per cent of total area) as residential in form of colonies and villages and negligible amount of approximately 1 per cent as green area," the plea said while seeking creation of green space in 147 acres of land lying vacant and marked for industrial development.

Press Trust of India