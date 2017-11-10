Air pollution: Odd-even scheme back in Delhi for 5 days from Monday

The odd-even car rationing scheme will be rolled out in for five days from Monday as part of a graded response plan to tackle the alarming situation in the city, the state government announced on Thursday.

The scheme would be in place from 8 am to 8 pm and there would be exemptions for women drivers and two-wheelers, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said.



“The exemptions will be similar as last year and there is no need for people to panic,” he told reporters.

The minister also urged Prime Minister to call a meeting of chief ministers of and adjoining states to find a solution to the crisis.



The government has directed Transport Corporation to hire 500 buses from private contractors to

tackle the rush of commuters during the odd-even implementation week.

“ Metro has also promised to provide 100 small buses during the period. Schools will be free to provide their buses voluntarily. However, there will be no compulsion,” Gahlot said.



Compressed natural gas vehicles will be exempted but will need to have stickers in place. These will be available at 22 IGL stations across from 2 pm on Friday.



“The old stickers which were issued in the last edition of odd-even will be valid, too,” the minister said.

Under the policy, Odd-numbered private cars are allowed to ply on odd dates while even-numbered ones can only run on even dates.

In 2016, the scheme was enforced twice — January 1-15 and April 15-30.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)