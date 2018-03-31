JUST IN
Amid pressure from investors, Snapchat parent cuts 7% of global workforce

The company said it sees savings of about $25 million in 2018

Reuters 

Snapchat
A billboard displays the logo of Snapchat above Times Square in New York.Photo: Reuters

Snap on Friday said it cut 7 per cent of its global workforce in March, as disclosed by it in a regulatory filing.

The social media company said it would incur about $10 million of cash expenditure due to severance costs to be reflected in the current quarter ending March 31.

As a result of the layoffs, mainly in its engineering and sales teams, the company said it sees savings of about $25 million in 2018. The company had said it had 3,069 employees as of December 31, 2017, according to its annual filing.

The Snapchat parent has been under pressure from investors to reduce costs after revenue fell short of analyst expectations during Snap’s first year as a publicly traded company.
First Published: Sat, March 31 2018. 21:06 IST

