BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Anna Hazare is back in New Delhi's Ram Lila Maidan today and is set to go on an indefinite hunger strike against the Narendra Modi government, nearly seven years after his anti-corruption movement caught the imagination of millions of Indians and shook the then ruling Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. This time, Hazare's agitation is over not just the Jan Lokpal but also on farmers' issues. Recently, Hazare slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre for failing to appoint a Lokpal and fulfilling its promises to farmers. Ahead of today's agitation, Hazare also slammed the central government for its "sly attitude", claiming it had "cancelled trains carrying protesters to Delhi". "This will be a satyagrah for Jan Lokpal, farmers' issues, and poll reforms. At least 1.2 million (12 lakh) farmers have committed suicide in the past 22 years. I want to know the number of industrialists who committed suicide during this period," Hazare said. The venue of his protest will be the same iconic Ram Lila Maidan, where he sat on a hunger strike in 2011 demanding that the then Congress-led government set up a Lokpal to investigate cases of corruption. Hazare has been pressing for setting up of the Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in states, besides the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission report, which suggested ways to address the agrarian distress plaguing the country. Initially, Hazare is set to go to Rajghat on Friday with others. Later, they will reportedly march to Shaheedi Park and from there to Ram Lila Maidan. The day, March 23, has been chosen on purpose as this is the anniversary of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev's hanging to death by the British, said an aide of Hazare's. The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory, warning commuters to avoid taking routes towards Aruna Asaf Ali Road, Delhi Gate, Darya Ganj, New Delhi Railway Station, Ajmeri Gate, Paharganj, ITO, Rajghat, Minto Road, Vivekanand Marg, and JLN Marg. Here are the top 10 developments around Anna Hazare's indefinite fast against the Modi government: 1) Hazare slams government's 'sly attitude': Hazare spoke to news agencies ahead of his agitation and accused the government of cancelling trains carrying protesters to Delhi. He said that the government wanted to push the protesters to violence. Hazare added that the police force has been deployed for him as well even when he has written in many letters that he didn't need police protection. "Your protection won't save me. This sly attitude of the government is not done," said Hazare.

2) Hazare to start indefinite hunger strike: Social activist Anna Hazare is set to go on an indefinite hunger strike against the Centre in Delhi from today. 3) Hazare agitating for Lokpal, framers' issues: Hazare's agitation is meant to pressure the Modi government for setting up of the Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in the states, besides implementation of the Swaminathan Commission report, which has suggested ways to address the agrarian distress. "This will be a satyagrah for Jan Lokpal, farmers' issues, and poll reforms. At least 1.2 million (12 lakh) farmers have committed suicide in the last 22 years. I want to know the number of industrialists committing suicide during this period," Hazare said. ALSO READ: Anna Hazare sits on indefinite hunger strike for Lokpal 4) Anna returns to Ram Lila Maidan: The venue for Hazare's protest will be the same iconic Ram Lila Maidan, where he had sat on a hunger strike in 2011 and demanded that the then Congress government set up a Lokpal to investigate cases of corruption. His anti-corruption movement had caught the imagination of millions of Indians and shook the then ruling Congress-led UPA government. This time, however, his target will be the Narendra Modi-led BJP government. ALSO READ: Anna Hazare slams govt for its 'sly' attitude 5) Hazare pays tribute to Gandhi: Ahead of his agitation at the Ram Lila Maidan, anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare today paid his tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat in Delhi. Later today, he will begin an indefinite fast demanding a competent Lokpal and better production cost for farm produce. 6) Anna demands Agriculture Price Commission: However, what exactly does the social activist want the Modi government to do for the country's farmers? Hazare has demanded the setting up of an Agriculture Price Commission along the lines of the Election Commission and the Niti Aayog. Earlier, 31 apolitical farmer associations from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh participated to set the agenda for the March 23 satyagraha. Retired Supreme Court judge and former Karnataka Lokayukta N Santosh Hegde has announced to join the social activist's stir. ALSO READ: Anna Hazare to resume protest for Jan Lokpal, farmers' issues from March 23 7) Hazare ready to do 'satyagraha from jail': Maharashtra Irrigation Minister Girish Mahajan had earlier met Hazare in a bid to persuade him to give up his indefinite hunger strike. However, the anti-corruption crusader, who has put together a team of around 6,000 people across the country for the purpose, indicated that he would move ahead with the fast until the Modi government came up with a concrete proposal to empower the Lokpal. The social activist added that he would do "satyagraha from jail" if not allotted a space in New Delhi. ALSO READ: Ex-K'taka Lokayukta Santosh Hegde to join Anna Hazare's stir 8) Hazare worte 21 letters to PM Modi: Hazare last week attacked Prime Minister Narender Modi, saying that he has failed to fulfill his promises made to farmers and on the Lokpal. "I will fight for farmers and Lokpal," he said, adding that while he has been sitting silently on these issues for the past three years, he had been trying to communicate with BJP-led Central government over them. However, nothing had happened, he said, noting: "I have written 21 letters to PM Modi but did not receive any reply till date." 9) 'Will do satyagraha until I am alive': Hazare has said that he would do satyagraha as long as life is left in his body. 10) Police issues advisory; traffic to be affected: Traffic will be affected near Ram Lila Maidan today as social activist Anna Hazare will be organising a public meeting at the venue. The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory warning to commuters asking them avoid taking routes towards Aruna Asaf Ali Road, Delhi Gate, Darya Ganj, New Delhi Railway Station, Ajmeri Gate, Paharganj, ITO, Rajghat, Minto Road, Vivekanand Marg, JLN Marg, etc. No commercial vehicles will be allowed between Delhi Gate and Rajghat to JLN Marg, Kamla Market roundabout and Hamdard, Paharganj Chowk and Y Point Sheela Cinema to Ajmeri Gate, DDU Minto Road towards Kamla Market, the advisory said. Other stretches where commercial vehicles will not be allowed are Shradhanand Marg (Lahori Gate towards Ajmeri Gate), Barakhamba Tolstoy Marg towards Guru Nanak Chowk, Sheela Cinema Y' Point and Lahori Gate, it added.
With agency inputs

First Published: Fri, March 23 2018. 13:26 IST

