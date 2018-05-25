Anti-Sterlite stir: 13 dead, public property worth Rs 10.2 million damaged

At least 13 people had died and 102 others were reported injured by Thursday in the anti- in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi as the death toll kept increasing. Further, vehicles worth Rs 10.27 million were damaged and burnt down during the protests.

"A total of 13 people have died, including 11 men and 2 women. 102 people have been injured out of which 19 are severe cases. Vehicles worth Rs 1 crore 27 lakh have been burnt down," said Shailesh Kumar, IG (South Range), while talking to news agencies.

At least 67 people have been arrested until now for indulging in violence and damage to public property.

Meanwhile, Vedanta Resources' chairman on Thursday expressed sorrow over the deaths during the protests and said that the company wants to continue with the business and is committed to the community and people of Thoothukudi.

Here are the top 10 developments around the Thoothukudi protests over the Sterlite expansion issue:

1) In pain over anti-Sterlite protest, says Vedanta chairman: Vedanta Resources Plc Chairman Anil Agarwal has expressed his sorrow over the anti- in which 13 people have died. He said that he was in pain over the ongoing protest in Thoothukudi.

"I am very sad to hear the incident. This was absolutely unfortunate, my full sympathy with the family. The plant is closed because of an annual shutdown and we are waiting for clearance from the court and the government to re-start the plant," Agarwal said.

2) Will take legal steps to close factory, says Tamil Nadu CM: The on Thursday said it was taking steps to close down the Sterlite factory at Thoothukudi after 13 people died when the police opened fire on protesters who were demanding the factory’s closure.

“Amma's (former CM J Jayalalithaa) government is taking the legal route to ensure that Sterlite is shut down,” said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.



3) PIL in SC seeking CBI probe into Tuticorin violence: Advocate G S Mani on Thursday filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the deaths of protesters during the anti-Sterlite rally at Thoothukudi. The petition also sought a registration of an FIR against Thoothukudi collector, superintendent of police and other police officials.

4) TN advocate's plea demanding NHRC probe likely to be heard today: A Tamil Nadu-based advocate named Sabrish filed a petition in Delhi High Court on Thursday pleading the Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to visit Thoothukudi district and conduct an inquiry into the anti-Sterlite protest on its own. The court is likely to hear the petition on Friday.



The NHRC had on Wednesday asked the state chief secretary for a report over the killings during the protest.





5) Thoothukudi plant not operating since March 27, says Vedanta: Vedanta Resources on Thursday said that its Thoothukudi smelter plant has not been operating since March 27, 2018.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TPCNB) directed the closure of the plant with immediate effect while disconnecting its power supply for non-compliance of certain conditions imposed on the plant earlier.

6) TN CM blames parties, anti-socials for Thoothukudi violence: Chief Minister Palaniswami on Thursday lambasted political parties and anti-social elements for "deliberately instigating and misleading" innocent people, leading to violence and loss of lives during the anti-

"Some political parties and anti-social elements have wantonly instigated the innocent people who have been protesting peacefully all along and took them on the wrong path, leading to unfortunate incidents," Palaniswami said.





7) Cases registered against Opposition leaders: Cases were registered on Thursday against Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's M K Stalin and Makkal Needhi Maiam's Kamal Haasan for defying prohibitory orders, officials said. Stalin had held a sit-in protest at the state secretariat before he was removed by security personnel.

Cases were also filed against Stalin, MDMK chief Vaiko and Haasan for visiting the hospital where those injured in clashes were being treated.

8) We're being victimised, says Sterlite Copper CEO: CEO Ramnath in an interview to Business Standard appealed to the government to ensure the safety of the company's employees, facilities, and the surrounding community. On the issue of addressing the concerns surrounding Sterlite Copper, he said that the company has been engaging with the local community.





9. Thoothukudi collector, SP transferred: The on Wednesday transferred the district's collector, N Venkatesh, and superintendent of police P Mahendran.



Sandeep Nanduri has been appointed as the new collector of Thoothukudi district. Murali Rambha, meanwhile, has been appointed as the new superintendent of police of the district.

10) HC orders stay on plant's construction: Hearing a PIL against the Sterlite factory in Tamil Nadu, the Madras High Court's Madurai Bench on Wednesday ordered that construction work on the second plant of Vedanta's Sterlite Copper at Thoothukudi be stopped with immediate effect.

