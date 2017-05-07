Baahubali franchise looks all set to collect Rs 2,000 cr at box office





Going by the latest figures, the film has grossed over Rs 800 crore at the Indian and Rs 200 crore at the overseas market. With this, 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' has become the first Indian movie to earn over Rs 1,000 crore worldwide. According to boxofficeindia.com, the movie has posted net collections of Rs 611 crore in India, including all languages.



"The way the film is going the 700 crore nett mark will not be far and although the 1,000 crore nett mark does look far it is not totally out of the question. The 900 crore nett mark it will surpass for sure," says the site for the domestic market.



The first part of the franchise grossed around Rs 650 crore around the world. The collections of the total franchise — both the parts combined — stands above Rs 1,650 crore. Looking at the current pace, the total franchise is likely to gross over Rs 2,000 crore very soon.



'Baahubali 2', the movie's official Twitter handle shared a photo, announcing the movie crossing the gigantic figure at the global

#Baahubali2 packs a SOLID ₹ 25 cr + on Sat... Creates a new record: FASTEST to reach ₹ 300 cr Club [Day 10]... Nett biz. HINDI. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 7, 2017



#Baahubali2 joins the $15 Million Club in #NorthAmerica - Also becomes the 1st movie to do $1 M in a single day in 2nd wknd.. Sat - $1.2+M.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 7, 2017

Taran Adarsh adds further that it is the first Indian film to collect over Rs 100 crore gross in the North America.



Taran Adarsh adds further that it is the first Indian film to collect over Rs 100 crore gross in the North America.

Recently, film's lead actor Prabhas thanked his fans for making this movie such a big success.

'Bahubali: The Beginning' is at the second position in the domestic market by collecting Rs 419.5 crore net and Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' is at third with Rs 387 crore net, says boxofficeindia.com. The movie trade site further says, only in Hindi, the film has posted Rs 292 crore net till Saturday. According to movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has collected over Rs 300 crore in Hindi on Sunday, 10th day, which is the fastest by a Hindi film. It is also a highest grossing dubbing film for any language in India.According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the movie collected over $15 million in the US and beat the previous record-holder Dangal's $12.4 million total haul in the territory. This is just the reported collections and many independent screens didn't report the numbers.

The film went past the worldwide record of 'PK' at 743 crore rupees in just six days.

The movie stars Prabhas in the titular role and has Rana Daggubati, Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj in other pivotal roles.