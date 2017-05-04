BJP communalising triple talaq, trying to impose Hindu law: Muslim group

A Muslim group on Wednesday accused the of triple talaq, while terming its proposal of Uniform Civil Code an attempt to impose Hindu personal law.

" has made a lot of noise (about triple talaq and nikal halala). Without questions, they are and politicising the whole issue," (IMSD) General Secretary Javed Anand told IANS.

He said that it was "interesting" that this call for an Uniform Civil Code came from one particular ideological quarter - the - but there was no clarity on what it would entail.

"We have repeatedly and publicly asked for the or anyone from the to offer a draft of what a Uniform Civil Code would look like. Which code are they referring to? Is it the concept of it or is it about the uniform gender justice?" he said, adding the demand from one side only leads rise to a suspicion that it could only be an attempt to impose Hindu personal law and that's why there is opposition.

IMSD terms itself a forum of Indian Muslims who subscribe to the view that the core values of Islam - equality, justice, compassion and peace - are in consonance with the principles enshrined in the Indian Constitution and the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

The Delhi chapter of the organisation was launched here on Wednesday with the immediate goal to get triple talaq, halala and polygamy be declared unconstitutional.

"Triple talaq not only violates the constitutional rights guaranteed to Muslim women, it is, in fact, anathema to Islam itself. Islamic law prohibits in certain terms," said IMSD's Zulaikha Jabeen.

Anand also said that discussions on rights of Muslim women hasn't come up under the BJP's rule but have been debated among the community for long.