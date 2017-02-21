CBFC office vandalised in Hyderabad for 'not clearing' a Telugu film

The city police on Tuesday arrested six youths for allegedly vandalising the regional office of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in for not giving clearance to the Telugu film "Sharanam Gachchami".

Six protesters, belonging to various student organisations, barged into the office in Kavadiguda area and damaged the furniture while shouting slogans, said an officer from Gandhi Nagar police station.

A employee suffered minor injuries during the incident, he added.

The students were protesting non-issuance of censor certificate to "Sharanam Gachchami", the police officer said.

A official lodged a complaint with the police and the students were arrested under The Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and IPC offences of trespass, criminal intimidation, etc.

"Sharanam Gachchami", which touches on the issue of reservations, was sent to the regional office in the first week of January but was refused clearance, the film's director had said earlier.