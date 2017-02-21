TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

CBFC office vandalised in Hyderabad for 'not clearing' a Telugu film

The movie- 'Sharanam Gachchami'- is based on the issue of caste reservation

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Photo courtesy: Twitter handle (@thatsTelugu)

The city police on Tuesday arrested six youths for allegedly vandalising the regional office of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in Hyderabad for not giving clearance to the Telugu film "Sharanam Gachchami".

Six protesters, belonging to various student organisations, barged into the CBFC office in Kavadiguda area and damaged the furniture while shouting slogans, said an officer from Gandhi Nagar police station.

A CBFC employee suffered minor injuries during the incident, he added.

The students were protesting non-issuance of censor certificate to "Sharanam Gachchami", the police officer said.

A CBFC official lodged a complaint with the police and the students were arrested under The Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and IPC offences of trespass, criminal intimidation, etc.

"Sharanam Gachchami", which touches on the issue of reservations, was sent to the CBFC regional office in the first week of January but was refused clearance, the film's director Enumula Prem Raj had said earlier.

