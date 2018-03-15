JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Education

Dhinakaran launches party, calls it AMMK after Jaya: Top 10 developments
Business Standard

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy paper leaked, complaint has been lodged: Sisodia

Sisodia has directed officers of the Directorate of Education to lodge a complaint with the examination board

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said that he had received complaints about an alleged leak of CBSE's Class 12 Accountancy paper.

According to the media reports, the question paper was making rounds on Whatsapp on Thursday morning. The same set of paper was received by the ministry and was checked. It has been confirmed that it was the same set-II.

He also said that he has directed officers of the Directorate of Education to lodge a complaint with the examination board.

"Received complaints about the Class 12 CBSE Accountancy paper being leaked. Have asked officers of Directorate of Education to investigate and lodge a complaint with CBSE. Swift action must be taken, so that hard-working students don't suffer due to negligence of CBSE," Sisodia said on Twitter.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) officials were not immediately available for comment.

 
First Published: Thu, March 15 2018. 13:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements