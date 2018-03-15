CBSE Class 12 Accountancy paper leaked, complaint has been lodged: Sisodia

-
-
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said that he had received complaints about an alleged leak of CBSE's Class 12 Accountancy paper.
According to the media reports, the question paper was making rounds on Whatsapp on Thursday morning. The same set of paper was received by the ministry and was checked. It has been confirmed that it was the same set-II.
He also said that he has directed officers of the Directorate of Education to lodge a complaint with the examination board.
"Received complaints about the Class 12 CBSE Accountancy paper being leaked. Have asked officers of Directorate of Education to investigate and lodge a complaint with CBSE. Swift action must be taken, so that hard-working students don't suffer due to negligence of CBSE," Sisodia said on Twitter.
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) officials were not immediately available for comment.
