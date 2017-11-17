JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Only God can save us, say officials as BJP, AAP, Cong spar over Delhi smog
Business Standard

Delhi: 2 MLAs tie mask on Gandhi statue, protest against unused green fund

Sirsa, a SAD-BJP MLA, said that it was "shocking" that the Kejriwal government collected Rs 787 crore of environment cess but spent only Rs 93 lakh out of it

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi smog, Delhi pollution, Kejriwal governemnt
Twitter/@mssirsa

Two Delhi MLAs today tied a protective mask on the statue of Mahatma Gandhi here, registering their protest against the Delhi government's "non- utilisation" of environment fund to combat air pollution.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Kapil Mishra, before being stopped and detained by the police, managed to put on one mask on the statue of Gandhi and another on that of a woman at Gyarah Murti sculpture near Mother Teresa Crescent on Saradar Patel Marg.


The legislators were later released by the police.

Sirsa, a SAD-BJP MLA, said that it was "shocking" that the Kejriwal government collected Rs 787 crore of environment cess but spent only Rs 93 lakh out of it.

"People of Delhi are suffering from a serious crisis due to air pollution but Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is busy in his dramatics and running away from every responsibility," Sirsa said.

Kapil Mishra is a suspended MLA of Aam Aadmi Party.

The Gyarah Murti sculpture including eleven statues depicts Dandi March of 1931, with Mahatma Gandhi leading men and women including some prominent leaders of the national freedom movement.

First Published: Fri, November 17 2017. 08:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements