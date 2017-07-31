TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

JD(U) factor in RS: Nitish Kumar's Bihar move a shot in the arm for Modi
Business Standard

Delhi court to hear matter on 1981 Air India plane hijack today

In the earlier hearing, the court had granted bail to two Sikh militants, accused of the hijacking

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Air India
Representative Image of Air India plane

A Delhi court on Monday will continue the hearing on the matter of hijacking on an Air India plane to Lahore, Pakistan in 1981.

In the earlier hearing, the court had granted bail to two Sikh militants, accused of the hijacking.

They were asked to furnish a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh and two sureties of like amount each.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had directed the state's Legal Aid Team to extend help to the two Sikhs faced with possibilities of 'double jeopardy'.

The case dates back to September 29, 1981, when the accused allegedly hijacked an Air India plane from New Delhi en route to Srinagar via Amritsar and forced it to land in Lahore, Pakistan, where they were arrested and sentenced to life imprisonment.

In 2011, the Delhi Police had chargesheeted them under various sections 121 (waging war against the government of India), 121A (conspiring to commit certain offences against the state), 124A (sedition) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements