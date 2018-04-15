Finance Minister Arun Jaitley starts new term; takes oath in Rajya Sabha

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who was re-elected to the in March, on Sunday took oath for his new term.

took oath in Chairman Venkaiah Naidu's chamber in Parliament.

Beside Jaitley, BJP's Ananth Kumar, Leader of Opposition in the Upper House Ghulam Nabi Azad and several other senior leaders were present.

Jaitley, who was on April 2 appointed the Leader of the House, could not take his oath due to his ill-health. He was elected to the from Uttar Pradesh.

Suffering from kidney related problems, he was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Cardio-Neuro Tower on April 6.

He was to undergo a kidney transplant but was later discharged after undergoing dialysis for three days as the donor's organ "did not match".