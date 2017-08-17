Forbes 2017's highest paid actresses: Emma Stone tops chart, Deepika out

actress has dropped out of magazines World's Highest-Paid Actresses 2017 list, which is led by Hollywood actress

Deepika, who was 10th in the 2016 list, has not been included this year despite having made her Hollywood debut with "xXx: Return of Xander Cage".

Stone collected $26 million due to her Oscar-winning performance in musical film "La La Land" and has surpassed Jennifer Lawrence, who claimed the top spot in 2016 and 2015, reports com.

Stone spoke on gender parity earlier this year, sharing that her male co-stars have taken salary cuts so she could receive equal pay.

Actress Jennifer Aniston was runner-up with $25.5 million. While she continues to receive millions in royalties even a decade after "Friends" ended, the actress, who appeared "The Yellow Bird," also monetizes different endorsements.

Lawrence dropped down two slots to number three with $24 million, almost half of her $46 million earnings in 2016.

Melissa McCarthy ($18 million), Mila Kunis ($15.5 million) and Emma Watson ($14 million) have come fourth, fifth and sixth on the list respectively.

Together, the world's 10 highest-paid actresses tallied a combined $172.5 million between June 1, 2016, and June 1, 2017, before fees and taxes. Earnings estimates are based on data from Nielsen, ComScore, Box Office Mojo and IMDB, as well as interviews with industry insiders.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)