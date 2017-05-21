Ganga living entity case: Govt turns to Supreme Court to challenge HC order

The Centre has moved the Supreme Court
over the Uttarakhand High Court
judgement to accord the status of a "living human entity" to the Ganga
river, citing administrative issues relating to the implementation of the order.
Uttarakhand
minister and state government
spokesperson Madan Kaushik cited the High Court
order of March 20 which stated that the Chief Secretary and the Advocate General would act as the "legal parents" of the Ganga
and Yamuna
rivers.
"Since the matter of cleaning the Ganga
is not just restricted to Uttarakhand, as it also flows through West Bengal, how could the Chief Secretary and the Advocate General tackle all the issues related to the river," he asked.
"That is why the Central government
has approached the apex court on this matter," he said.
However, he welcomed the Uttarakhand
High Court's order according the status of "living human entities" to the Ganga
and Yamuna, two of India's most sacred rivers.
Exercising extraordinary jurisdiction vested in the court, a division bench of Justices Rajeev Sharma and Alok Singh of the High Court
had said, "Holy rivers Ganga
and Yamuna
have been declared to be treated as a living human entities."
The court order came on a PIL filed by Haridwar resident Mohammad Salim, regarding the high levels of pollution and encroachment in the river and its tributaries.
The matter also related to mining and stone crushing along the banks of the Ganga.
