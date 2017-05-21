Ganga living entity case: Govt turns to Supreme Court to challenge HC order

The Centre has moved the over the judgement to accord the status of a "living human entity" to the river, citing administrative issues relating to the implementation of the order.

minister and state spokesperson Madan Kaushik cited the order of March 20 which stated that the Chief Secretary and the Advocate General would act as the "legal parents" of the and rivers.

"Since the matter of cleaning the is not just restricted to Uttarakhand, as it also flows through West Bengal, how could the Chief Secretary and the Advocate General tackle all the issues related to the river," he asked.

"That is why the Central has approached the apex court on this matter," he said.

Kaushik said the state was also a party to the petition moved in the

However, he welcomed the High Court's order according the status of "living human entities" to the and Yamuna, two of India's most sacred rivers.

Exercising extraordinary jurisdiction vested in the court, a division bench of Justices Rajeev Sharma and Alok Singh of the had said, "Holy rivers and have been declared to be treated as a living human entities."

The court order came on a PIL filed by Haridwar resident Mohammad Salim, regarding the high levels of pollution and encroachment in the river and its tributaries.

The matter also related to mining and stone crushing along the banks of the