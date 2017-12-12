Give info on Phase-II of Yamuna cleaning by tomorrow: NGT to DJB

The Green Tribunal today directed the Jal Board (DJB) to state the total number of drains falling in the second phase of the Yamuna cleaning project and quality of waste being released into the river.



A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar asked the DJB and the Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) to submit all the details by tomorrow.



The green panel also sought information on the number of sewage treatment plants (STP) which are proposed to be constructed in Phase-II, which primarily deals with Shahdara, Barapullah and other drains.During the hearing, the tribunal noted that work on the Phase-I of the cleaning, christened as 'Maily Se Nirmal Yamuna' Revitalisation Project, was already in progress and it would now monitor the work of the next stage.The Phase-I of the clean Yamuna project aims to lower the pollution levels in the Najafgarh and Gate drains, while Phase-II deals with Shahdara, Barapullah and other drains.The matter was listed for further hearing tomorrow.The NGT had classified the entire issue of cleaning the river into different broad heads -- matters related to finance, sites for setting up of STPs, future implementation of projects and proposed action with regard to Phase-II of the Yamuna cleaning project.The tribunal was earlier informed that a total of 14 STP projects were to be constructed to clean waste water. Of these, seven are to be built by the DJB from its own funds.The green panel had said that pollution in the Yamuna was of serious concern as it was highly contaminated by industrial effluents and sewage.It had noted that almost 67 per cent of the pollutants reaching Yamuna would be treated by the two sewage treatment plants at Gate and Najafgarh under the first phase of the 'Maili se Nirmal Yamuna Revitalisation Project'.