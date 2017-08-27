Gurmeet Ram Rahim rape verdict: 'Messenger of god' gets the message of law

“I have always respected the law. Even though I am having a backache, still abiding by the law, I will go to court (tomorrow). I have full faith in God. Everyone should maintain peace.” Thus spake Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, film actor, producer, director, businessman and evangelist of the Dera Sacha Sauda a day before he was convicted by a CBI court of raping a disciple. The story of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh aka messenger of god (as his film in which he was a hero, actor, director and producer was called) begins in the first decade of 2000. A dera is a single person ...