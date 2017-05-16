Harish Salve charged Re 1 to fight for Kulbhushan Jadhav at ICJ: Swaraj

Harish Salve was India's lead attorney at the ICJ hearing the case of Indian national Jadhav

Harish Salve, who fought India's case at the International Court of Justice against the death penalty given to by Pakistan, has charged Re 1 as fee, External Affairs Minister said today.



"Not fair. has charged us Rs. 1/- as his fee for this case (sic)," Swaraj tweeted.



Her tweet came in response to a tweet by one Sanjeev Goyal, who said India could have got any good lawyer with much less fee than what Salve must have charged for fighting the case.





Not fair. #HarishSalve has charged us Rs.1/- as his fee for this case. https://t.co/Eyl3vQScrs — (@SushmaSwaraj) May 15, 2017

Salve was India's lead attorney at the hearing the case of Indian Jadhav.India has petitioned the ICJ, urging that it immediately suspend Jadhav's death sentence, expressing fears that could execute him even before the hearing athas alleged that Jadhav was an agent of India's external intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).India has denied that he has any connection with the government.The today heard arguments of both India andOn May 8, India moved the against the death penalty, alleging violated the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations by repeatedly denying it consular access to Jadhav.India, in its appeal, has asserted that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran, where he was doing business after he retired from the Indian Navy.