Haryana CM announces CBI probe in Ryan murder case, takeover of school

Yielding to the demand of the family of seven-year-old Pradhuman Thakur, who was found murdered in Gurugram's Ryan International School, Chief Minister on Friday said the will probe the brutal



He also announced the government was taking over the administration of in where Pradhuman studied.

Briefing the media after visiting Pradhuman's distraught family in Gurugram, Khattar, who himself turned emotional at the meeting, said: "The investigation into the murder, being done by the Police, will now be done by the The case is being handed over to the for investigation."

He said that the will be taken over by the district administration of for three months and the Deputy Commissioner will be in-charge of running the affairs of the

Pradhuman was murdered on September 8 inside the in Bhondsi area on the Sohna Road in district. Police alleges that bus conductor, Ashok Kumar, 42, killed him with a knife after the boy resisted an attempt to sodomise him.

Pradhuman was found dead with his throat slit inside the school's washroom within an hour after his father dropped him at on Friday morning.The case snowballed into a major issue of safety and security of children in schools, with vociferous protests held by parents and activists outside Ryan schools in several states.