Haryana CM announces CBI probe in Ryan murder case, takeover of school

Yielding to the demand of the family of seven-year-old Pradhuman Thakur, who was found murdered in Gurugram's Ryan International School, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said the CBI will probe the brutal murder.
He also announced the government was taking over the administration of Ryan International School in Gurugram where Pradhuman studied.
Briefing the media after visiting Pradhuman's distraught family in Gurugram, Khattar, who himself turned emotional at the meeting, said: "The investigation into the murder, being done by the Haryana Police, will now be done by the CBI. The case is being handed over to the CBI for investigation."
He said that the school will be taken over by the district administration of Gurugram for three months and the Deputy Commissioner will be in-charge of running the affairs of the school.
Pradhuman was murdered on September 8 inside the Ryan International School in Bhondsi area on the Sohna Road in Gurugram district. Police alleges that school bus conductor, Ashok Kumar, 42, killed him with a knife after the boy resisted an attempt to sodomise him.
Pradhuman was found dead with his throat slit inside the school's washroom within an hour after his father dropped him at school on Friday morning.The case snowballed into a major national issue of safety and security of children in schools, with vociferous protests held by parents and activists outside Ryan schools in several states.
