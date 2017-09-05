Haryana cops look for Ram Rahim's daughter Honeypreet at Indo-Nepal border

The Police came looking for Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim's close aide Insaan in Kheri as she was suspected to have left for through the porous border.



Additional Superintendent of Police Ghanshyam Chaurasiya confirmed the arrival of two police personnel at Gaurifanta border in Kheri.



The ASP told PTI that the Police had shared some information with the Gaurifanta Police and inquired about her suspected movement towards the neighbouring country through the porous India- border."However, when no clue about Honeypreet's departure for could be gathered, the Police returned," the ASP said.He said an unclaimed vehicle bearing the registration number of was seized from the border and a probe was on to ascertain its ownership and its connection withHoneypreet, who is in her thirties, is the adopted daughter of whose conviction in a rape case triggered mob violence that killed 36 people acrossShe had accompanied the Dera head when he was brought to the special CBI court in Panchkula for the pronouncement of the verdict in the 15-year-old rape case. She also travelled along with him in a special chopper which ferried them to Rohtak from Panchkula after the conviction.The police had issued a lookout notice against who has emerged as the Dera head's likely successor to head the controversial sect.