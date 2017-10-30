Heavy rains lash Chennai, showers to continue for 4-5 days

-
ALSO READMonsoon to reach Karnataka, parts of Tamil Nadu in next 2-3 days: IMD Raining doubt: Deficit in agri-producing areas clouds rosy monsoon picture Monsoon picks up pace, weekly rainfall up by 11%: IMD Monsoon 16% below normal Chennai's thirst grows as Tamil Nadu water crisis worsens despite monsoon
-
Here's what the city's residents had to say on Twitter about the rains
After the near #Cloudburst in parts of #Chennai. This is BSNL Colony Anna Nagar that got water logged #Chennairains https://t.co/FCmFqfCnwN— Chennairains (@ChennaiRains) October 30, 2017
Next rain spell approaching #chennai— Chennai Weather (@chennaiweather) October 30, 2017
@RainStorm_TN @ChennaiRains @chennaiweather NEM accounces arrival in style.Rains lashing city. welcome #monsoonarasan .pure bliss!!! pic.twitter.com/GdZF0oKbpN— Harish (@hartweetz) October 30, 2017
@ChennaiRains @chennaiweather @RainStorm_TN my office view at Guindy rain clouds approaching pic.twitter.com/0uD7U7fzGv— Mohammed Azharrudeen (@MAzharrudeen) October 30, 2017
Heavy rain for past 2 hr at #Avadi #NEM2017 #Darkclouds #Thunderstorms @ChennaiRains @RainStorm_TN pic.twitter.com/qk23aL7U9N— Sathish MsD'ian (@Sathish_Sanish) October 30, 2017
As Chennai awaits the onset of monsoon, a glimpse of the 1st set of approching clouds as seen from my rooftop. @ChennaiConnect @ChennaiRains pic.twitter.com/ueRH8fxzqp— Aman Sharma (@amancool5) October 29, 2017
#ChennaiRains : Take a look at the #Live #lightning and #thunderstorm status across #TamilNadu:https://t.co/9G8vbtNjGY— SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) October 30, 2017
#ChennaiRains : Take a look at the 24 hours #weather forecast across the city:https://t.co/rLoYjLtJ2o #Chennai— SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) October 30, 2017
#ChennaiRains: Moderate to heavy rain is expected over #TamilNadu #Rain intensity will be more ovr coastal districts:https://t.co/JLPBmazf7Z— SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) October 30, 2017
Have a look at 15 days #rainfall #forecast for #India: https://t.co/8NtcZHuIlC— SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) October 30, 2017
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU