Heavy rains lash Chennai, showers to continue for 4-5 days

After hot days and water shortage, Chennai finally received rain. The much-awaited monsoon, which was expected for weeks now, arrived in Chennai on Monday.

The Tamil Nadu weatherman expects that the rains will continue for the next four-five days while ruling out any flood threat.

The city had been witnessing light rains for the past three days. However, in the past 24 hours, Chennai has been lashed by heavy rains.

In a span of 24 hours, starting from 8:30 am on Sunday, the Nungambakkam observatory recorded a good 20 mm of rain. While the Minambakkam observatory did not observe any significant rainfall, adjoining areas of Chennai did see some good showers.

Further, thundershowers have been occurring over Chennai since morning hours.

While schools and offices were working in the city, it is witnessing traffic jams everywhere.

Reports and experts attributed the rainfall to the cyclonic circulation that is currently persisting over Southwest Bay of Bengal, off the Sri Lanka coast and the adjoining Tamil Nadu coast. Along with this, the Northeast is also currently active over the region.

Good rains are expected to continue over the city of Chennai throughout the day with few breaks in between. Not only this, the rains are expected to continue for another two to three days from now. These rains will be moderate to heavy in terms of intensity.

Weather conditions will become even more pleasant as the temperatures will witness a significant drop over Chennai and adjoining areas.