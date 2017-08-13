IIT-KGP students get over 100 pre-placement offers at start of semester

have got 118 pre- offers (PPOs) from top companies at the start of the semester.



As on August 11, Microsoft and Wipro have made the highest number of offers at 14, while Qualcomm has made 13 offers, Samsung at 12 and Texas Instruments at 11, professor in-charge of Career Development Centre at Debasis Deb said today.



Offers have also been received from ITC, Unilever and several more companies, both in the core and non-core areas such as finance, software, analytics and consultancy.



"This is a great start for the season. generally constitute about 15 per cent of the total number of and many more offers are in the pipeline as the semester progresses," Deb said.



from the premier technology and engineering institute had undergone compulsory summer internship as part of the curriculum during May and June.



got placed across all departments — computer science engineering, electrical engineering, electronics and electrical communications engineering, mechanical engineering, chemical engineering, humanities and social sciences (Economics) and others.



"We are approaching several new companies along with those who have visited us earlier and many have responded already. We are expecting 250 companies to visit us for in December," Prof Deb said.

